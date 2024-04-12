Previous
Contemplating the Camino by ankers70
Contemplating the Camino

Laura @la_photographic challenged me to do a snail's eye view.

My snail is sitting on the top of a wall of the Roman colosseum at Arles in France. She (not sure of the gender orientation of snails) is looking out from under a scallop shell left there by a pilgrim and wondering if she could make the distance to Santiago de Compostela. Maybe she will give it a go, but only after breakfast!

The scallop shell is the sign of the Camino de Santiago pilgrim's route, also known as the Way of St James, following the route of the apostle James to the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Spain



12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

Diana ace
such a great capture and fabulous narrative.
April 12th, 2024  
haskar ace
Great pov and shot. Lovely narrative.
April 12th, 2024  
