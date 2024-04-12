Contemplating the Camino

My snail is sitting on the top of a wall of the Roman colosseum at Arles in France. She (not sure of the gender orientation of snails) is looking out from under a scallop shell left there by a pilgrim and wondering if she could make the distance to Santiago de Compostela. Maybe she will give it a go, but only after breakfast!
The scallop shell is the sign of the Camino de Santiago pilgrim's route, also known as the Way of St James, following the route of the apostle James to the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Spain