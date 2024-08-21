Sign up
Previous
Photo 1188
Surreal juxtaposition
Northy
@northy
challenged me to do surreal juxtaposition in a photo. I hope this meets her expectations.
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
2
3
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1209
photos
133
followers
142
following
1181
1182
1183
1184
1185
1186
1187
1188
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
19th August 2024 9:06am
Tags
get-pushed-629
Rob Z
ace
That is simply an awesome shot - and so good for your challenge!
August 20th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
it is indeed
August 20th, 2024
