FoR-Architecture 1

All my architecture shots are going to be different views of the former Richmond Post Office - Richmond NSW. The impressive 1535sqm allotment was designed by architect James Barnet and built between 1875 and 1888.



I will be even more behind than usual as I have recently taken on preschool until the end of the term - needless to say I am exhausted and overwhelmed with programming hahaha...some days I drop like a fly on Mortein - others I feel somewhat normal - bear with me....