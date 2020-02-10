FoR-Architecture 1

All my architecture shots are going to be different views of the former Richmond Post Office - Richmond NSW. The impressive 1535sqm allotment was designed by architect James Barnet and built between 1875 and 1888.
I will be even more behind than usual as I have recently taken on preschool until the end of the term - needless to say I am exhausted and overwhelmed with programming hahaha...some days I drop like a fly on Mortein - others I feel somewhat normal - bear with me....
ties that bind
past and future
present familiarities
common interests
shared experiences
it doesn't matter where you're from
where you've been
just who you are
and what you share
that makes us friends
I have...