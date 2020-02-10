Previous
FoR-Architecture 1 by annied
FoR-Architecture 1

All my architecture shots are going to be different views of the former Richmond Post Office - Richmond NSW. The impressive 1535sqm allotment was designed by architect James Barnet and built between 1875 and 1888.

I will be even more behind than usual as I have recently taken on preschool until the end of the term - needless to say I am exhausted and overwhelmed with programming hahaha...some days I drop like a fly on Mortein - others I feel somewhat normal - bear with me....
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

Annie D

@annied
