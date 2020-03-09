Previous
Next
Rainbow - Red2 by annied
Photo 531

Rainbow - Red2

My first week was flora - this week I am faffing with landscapes....
A lot of the landscape in the rural areas around us have changed in the last couple of months - we have been visiting a lot of the fire affected towns and villages to understand the impact and support the local businesses - it is devastating and seeing it in real life is confronting and makes you realise the affect it has had on so many :(
9th March 2020 9th Mar 20

Annie D

ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
145% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise