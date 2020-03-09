Rainbow - Red2

My first week was flora - this week I am faffing with landscapes....
A lot of the landscape in the rural areas around us have changed in the last couple of months - we have been visiting a lot of the fire affected towns and villages to understand the impact and support the local businesses - it is devastating and seeing it in real life is confronting and makes you realise the affect it has had on so many :(
ties that bind
past and future
present familiarities
common interests
shared experiences
it doesn't matter where you're from
where you've been
just who you are
and what you share
that makes us friends
