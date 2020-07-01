Sign up
Photo 659
when the moon
I am going to join in with "circles" month -
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43755/circle-challenge
the first few photos will be from past shots in June - I am now on the hunt for new ones :)
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
3
1
Annie D
ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
4905
photos
214
followers
144
following
180% complete
Tags
julycircles2020
kali
ace
that is an aged cheddar :)
July 5th, 2020
Annie D
ace
@kali66
hahahahaha
July 5th, 2020
kali
ace
did you get to the challenge i gave you?
July 5th, 2020
