Kurnell Abstract 1 by annied
Kurnell Abstract 1

Joining in with Abstract August - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43873/abstract-august
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Annie D

ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Wonderful tones and textures--nice!
August 3rd, 2020  
Fr1da
This is amazing and very creative !
August 3rd, 2020  
