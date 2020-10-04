Previous
Architecture 4
Photo 754

Architecture 4

149 Swan Street, Morpeth, NSW. CBC Bank building erected in 1889. Designed by the Mansfield brothers.
4th October 2020

Annie D

@annied
Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Cool old structure!
October 8th, 2020  
