Architecture 6

The Wollombi General Store was built in the 1850’s and retains its heritage and character. The store sells local produce including jams, honey, knitted items, chopping board’s garlic and lavender. There are grocery items, fruit, vegetables and dairy items for sale with an interesting selection of gifts.
