Previous
Next
bits and pieces-19 by annied
Photo 800

bits and pieces-19

I thought they were picnicking but on closer inspection they were checking/patting/doing something with their dog
19th November 2020 19th Nov 20

Annie D

ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
219% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise