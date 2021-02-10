Sign up
Photo 811
FoR Fisherman
This wooden fisherman was given to my parents as a wedding gift....he's been around for around 65 years...I have always loved him....
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
Annie D
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
Tags
for2021
