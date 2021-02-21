Previous
FoR Joey by annied
Photo 822

FoR Joey

When I visit zoos or wildlife parks I often try to get animal portraits....so this week will be some of my favourite animals.....have also had the pleasure of helping to hand raise and babysit some Aussie treasures.

I love macropods....have been lucky enough to share the experience of handraising eastern greys, parma, swamp and yellow-footed rock wallabies and pademelons.....the eastern grey roos have been my favourites :)
Annie D

ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
Photo Details

Hazel ace
How very lovely and well done!
March 3rd, 2021  
JackieR ace
My first trip to Australia we spent a couple of days on a farm, and they rescued orphaned joeys. S highlight of my trip was mothering a joey in a pullover on my lap and feeding her. Only just beaten by Monkey Mia dolphin feeding!!
March 3rd, 2021  
Jacqueline ace
Adorable!
March 3rd, 2021  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Just fabulous!!
March 3rd, 2021  
