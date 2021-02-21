FoR Joey

When I visit zoos or wildlife parks I often try to get animal portraits....so this week will be some of my favourite animals.....have also had the pleasure of helping to hand raise and babysit some Aussie treasures.



I love macropods....have been lucky enough to share the experience of handraising eastern greys, parma, swamp and yellow-footed rock wallabies and pademelons.....the eastern grey roos have been my favourites :)