When I visit zoos or wildlife parks I often try to get animal portraits....so this week will be some of my favourite animals.....have also had the pleasure of helping to hand raise and babysit some Aussie treasures.
I love macropods....have been lucky enough to share the experience of handraising eastern greys, parma, swamp and yellow-footed rock wallabies and pademelons.....the eastern grey roos have been my favourites :)
ties that bind
past and future
present familiarities
common interests
shared experiences
it doesn't matter where you're from
where you've been
just who you are
and what you share
that makes us friends
