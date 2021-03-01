Previous
Rainbow Month - Red 1 by annied
Photo 830

Rainbow Month - Red 1

The first week will abstract images.....some of them water on glass and a couple of flora abstracts....
This is my grafted gum
1st March 2021 1st Mar 21

Annie D

@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
Photo Details

marie ace
Wow, this looks amazing, like silk!
March 9th, 2021  
