Photo 943
Get Pushed 465 - 3
Anne's challenge was to take a birds eye shot - a subject of your choice. Have fun!
This is the view the pied currawongs would have had as they sat watching from the branches
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
Annie D
ace
@annied
5512
photos
210
followers
152
following
Tags
30dayswild2021
,
annied30dayswild2021
,
get-pushed-465
Anne
ace
Interesting response Annie, loving the POV, the lighting and colours
June 27th, 2021
Annie D
ace
@365anne
oops forgot to tag you
June 27th, 2021
