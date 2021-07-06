Sinningia bullata

Not a Euphorbia this time - I still have quite a few more of them but identifying them when they are not flowering and the label just says "I am a succulent" can be frustrating.



Found this beauty in a nursery in the Blue Mountains last year. Emerald Forest (Sinningia bullata) is a relative of the African Violet. They produce a large above ground tuber that will continue to expand up to 20cm.

It’s mainly grown for its unusual crinkly foliage that has fluffy white fur underneath the new growth. It produces bright orange flowers most of the year.