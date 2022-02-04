Previous
Next
FoR - 4 COW by annied
Photo 961

FoR - 4 COW

Friday's prompt is emphasizing shape.

If you want to join in here is the link.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46128/flash-of-red-february-2022
4th February 2022 4th Feb 22

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
263% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
That's one amazing shape you found ;-)
February 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise