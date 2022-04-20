Sign up
Photo 1036
One Subject April -20
30 shots of the one subject for a month.
papers, books etc... the mess below hahahaha
20th April 2022
20th Apr 22
2
0
Annie D
ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
5788
photos
198
followers
145
following
283% complete
1029
1030
1031
1032
1033
1034
1035
1036
1035
1036
1342
1343
955
1344
1345
1346
Tags
30-shots2022
,
annied30-shots2022
moni kozi
ace
That's a long shot ! 😀😀😀
April 30th, 2022
Annie D
ace
@monikozi
a big pile hahahahaha
April 30th, 2022
