What Am I -9 by annied
Photo 1202

What Am I -9

For the month of October my theme is What animal is this?
This week the focus is primate hands.
The smallest of the subspecies. I am native to parts of Africa and am a quiet, peaceful and non aggressive animal threatened by disease and poaching.
Annie D

Sally Ings ace
I'd hazard a guess that it could be a chimpanzee. I did wonder if it was a Bush baby but the hands don't look quite right.
October 9th, 2022  
Annie D ace
@salza much bigger :)
October 9th, 2022  
Sally Ings ace
@annied I was editing my answer when you responded
October 9th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
I am thinking gorilla. Lovely capture too
October 9th, 2022  
