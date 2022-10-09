Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1202
What Am I -9
For the month of October my theme is What animal is this?
This week the focus is primate hands.
The smallest of the subspecies. I am native to parts of Africa and am a quiet, peaceful and non aggressive animal threatened by disease and poaching.
9th October 2022
9th Oct 22
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie D
ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
6037
photos
191
followers
136
following
329% complete
View this month »
1195
1196
1197
1198
1199
1200
1201
1202
Latest from all albums
1197
1198
1199
1393
1200
1394
1201
1202
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
Fun with Themes
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
anniedanimals
Sally Ings
ace
I'd hazard a guess that it could be a chimpanzee. I did wonder if it was a Bush baby but the hands don't look quite right.
October 9th, 2022
Annie D
ace
@salza
much bigger :)
October 9th, 2022
Sally Ings
ace
@annied
I was editing my answer when you responded
October 9th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
I am thinking gorilla. Lovely capture too
October 9th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close