What Am I -18 by annied
Photo 1211

What Am I -18

For the month of October my theme is What animal is this?
This week it's feet.
18th October 2022 18th Oct 22

Annie D

Photo Details

Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
Emu? :)
October 18th, 2022  
Babs ace
Got to be an emu with the three toes. You did well to get so close. I usually get the manic one when I try to take their picture.
October 18th, 2022  
