What Am I -31 by annied
Photo 1224

What Am I -31

For the month of October my theme is What animal is this?
This week it is parts of the face. This is the last of the What animal images :)
31st October 2022 31st Oct 22

Annie D

@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
Babs ace
A mean looking emu
October 31st, 2022  
