Lensbaby 20 by annied
Lensbaby 20

This month I am going to play around with my Lensbaby.
This is the Sweet 35

Loco: 4201
In service Friday, 18th November 1955
Owner Rail Transport Museum, Thirlmere
Status Preserved - Operational
Annie D

@annied
