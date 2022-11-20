Sign up
Photo 1244
Lensbaby 20
This month I am going to play around with my Lensbaby.
This is the Sweet 35
Loco: 4201
In service Friday, 18th November 1955
Owner Rail Transport Museum, Thirlmere
Status Preserved - Operational
20th November 2022
20th Nov 22
Annie D
ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
Tags
anniedlensbaby
,
anniedroadtrips
