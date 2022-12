Lensbaby 27

This month I am going to play around with my Lensbaby.

This is the Sweet 35

It was very hazy today - a lot of hazard reduction burning happening.

Lake Burragorang is a man-made reservoir in the lower Blue Mountains of New South Wales, Australia, serving as a major water supply for greater metropolitan Sydney. The dam impounding the lake, the Warragamba Dam, is located approximately 60 kilometres southwest of the Sydney central business district.