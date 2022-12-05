Previous
Trunk 5 by annied
This month I am going to be posting all things trees. This week it will be the trunks - I often see things in the patterns and gnarls on tree trunks - what can you see?
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

Annie D

Call me Joe ace
Love the textures,I’m seeing lots of teeth 🫣
December 14th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
such beautiful tones
December 14th, 2022  
