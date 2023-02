This month I am joining in with Flash of Red February - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/47572/flash-of-red-february-moves-into-week-2-on-monday,-february-6th This week is landscapes.This Image is from 2020 - I was going through my images of the "Black Summer" fires that devastated the East Coast and other parts of Australia in the summer of 2019-2020.Taken in Wingello, a small village in the Southern Highlands, six months after the fire ripped through.