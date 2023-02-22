Previous
FoR - 22 by annied
Photo 1339

FoR - 22

This month I am joining in with Flash of Red February - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/47572/flash-of-red-february-moves-into-week-2-on-monday,-february-6th
This week is landscapes.
This Image is from 2020 - I was going through my images of the "Black Summer" fires that devastated the East Coast and other parts of Australia in the summer of 2019-2020.
Taken in Wingello, a small village in the Southern Highlands, six months after the fire ripped through.
Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Oh, this is so sad- the black and white adds both the glare of loss and the stark reality of that fire.
February 22nd, 2023  
