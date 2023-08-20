Previous
Abstract 20 by annied
Photo 1509

Abstract 20

This month I am doing Abstract August and this week it's the beauty of the bush abstracts.
I usually take my time when wandering in the bush as there is so much more to its beauty when you slow down and look.
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Annie D

Diana ace
Wonderful textures and light.
August 20th, 2023  
