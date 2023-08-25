Abstract 25 - Noisy

This month I am doing Abstract August and this week it's birds. I have developed more of an interest in the birds that inhabit the areas we visit on our walks. You need patience, luck, skill and practice to get decent photos of birds....The Noisy Miner is a predominantly grey honeyeater, and is a native to Australia. They aggressively defend their territory against pretty much anything and opinions of them are mixed. I am rather fond of these noisy, cheeky birds but they do chase away other birds even those much bigger than them.