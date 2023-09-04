Previous
I am joining Nifty Fifty SOOC September - I will be using my 50mm lens, will probably not be taking photos with it everyday, but will post every day - when I go for bush walks I need my zoom lens to get photo of the birds.
So I popped the 50mm onto my camera on August 31st getting ready for SOOC September - the next few days will be pics taken around my garden as I re-acquaint myself :)
Grevillea 'Hills Jubilee' - I could say it's one of my favourites but really most of them are my favourites hahaha
I need to work on focus and composition...among other things
