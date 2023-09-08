Previous
SOOC-8 by annied
Photo 1533

SOOC-8

I am joining Nifty Fifty SOOC September - I will be using my 50mm lens, will probably not be taking photos with it everyday, but will post every day - when I go for bush walks I need my zoom lens to get photos of the birds.

Grevillea 'Lana Maree' (cultivar)
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

Annie D

Beryl Lloyd ace
The little deep red emerging flowers really pop - great focus , light and bokeh ! fav
September 10th, 2023  
Diana ace
You are doing so well with these gorgeous shots!
September 10th, 2023  
