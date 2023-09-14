SOOC-14

I am joining Nifty Fifty SOOC September - I will be using my 50mm lens, will probably not be taking photos with it everyday, but will post every day - when I go for bush walks I need my zoom lens to get photos of the birds.

Last week we did a sculpture walk at the Wildflower Gardens - I will post some of the sculptures in collages when I get the chance but the gardens are in bushland so the next couple of posts will be favourites from that.

It was very smoky through the trees - they are doing a lot of hazard reduction burning in preparation for what is going to be a hot summer.