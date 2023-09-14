Previous
SOOC-14 by annied
Photo 1539

SOOC-14

I am joining Nifty Fifty SOOC September - I will be using my 50mm lens, will probably not be taking photos with it everyday, but will post every day - when I go for bush walks I need my zoom lens to get photos of the birds.
Last week we did a sculpture walk at the Wildflower Gardens - I will post some of the sculptures in collages when I get the chance but the gardens are in bushland so the next couple of posts will be favourites from that.
It was very smoky through the trees - they are doing a lot of hazard reduction burning in preparation for what is going to be a hot summer.
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
421% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
What a lovely place to walk. I have been seeing on the news about the smoke. Hope you can breathe better soon.
September 15th, 2023  
Annie D ace
@onewing they are giving us a few days respite I think, partly to clear the haze and also because of the expected high temeratures
September 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise