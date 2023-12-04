Sign up
Previous
Photo 1592
Macro 4 - Anthers
For December my theme is macro - yes yes I haven't completed November's Flora yet but I will try and get both sorted hahaha.
Last week was Eva Polak inspired images - this week I am posting monochrome close-ups.
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
Annie D
ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
6616
photos
184
followers
134
following
436% complete
View this month »
