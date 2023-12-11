Previous
Macro 11 - Minibeasts by annied
Photo 1603

Macro 11 - Minibeasts

For December my theme is macro - yes yes I haven't completed November's Flora yet but I will try and get both sorted hahaha.
This week I am posting Minibeasts.
Archimantis latistyla - Australian Stick Mantis

Named for their prominent front legs that fold together in a gesture suggesting devotion, the PRAYING MANTIS comes off as serene and soulful. They are not as docile as they appear. In fact, praying mantises are ambush predators with lightning-fast moves and many other extreme skills.
They Have Great Vision
They are the only insects capable of turning their heads from side to side. They are able to turn their head without moving the rest of their body.
11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
439% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Cool capture!
December 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise