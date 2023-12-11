Macro 11 - Minibeasts

For December my theme is macro - yes yes I haven't completed November's Flora yet but I will try and get both sorted hahaha.

This week I am posting Minibeasts.

Archimantis latistyla - Australian Stick Mantis



Named for their prominent front legs that fold together in a gesture suggesting devotion, the PRAYING MANTIS comes off as serene and soulful. They are not as docile as they appear. In fact, praying mantises are ambush predators with lightning-fast moves and many other extreme skills.

They Have Great Vision

They are the only insects capable of turning their heads from side to side. They are able to turn their head without moving the rest of their body.