Previous
Macro 22 - Patterns and Shapes by annied
Photo 1614

Macro 22 - Patterns and Shapes

For December my theme is macro - yes yes I haven't completed November's Flora yet but I will try and get both sorted hahaha.
This week I was looking for patterns and shapes.
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
442% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
How amazing, that looks like a cute little face!
December 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise