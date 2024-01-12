Previous
Wildlife Encounters 12 by annied
Photo 1635

Wildlife Encounters 12

I had the intention of cleaning up my hard drives but as is often the case I get distracted and waylaid - I came across photos of some of the Aussies animals I have had the pleasure of getting to know and that led me to my theme for January.
From one reptile to another - and there will be more to follow hahaha - I love reptiles!
This is a Frill-necked Lizard - a species of lizard in the family Agamidae. It is native to northern Australia and southern New Guinea. This species is the only member of the genus Chlamydosaurus. Its common names come from the large frill around its neck, which usually stays folded against the lizard's body.
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
447% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brian ace
Friendly captures
January 13th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous shots of both you and this lovely critter.
January 13th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Love this! Love your smile!
January 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise