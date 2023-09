Hunter Botanical-2

Sculpture in the Gardens at Hunter Region Botanic Gardens

"Fish out of Water" by Vlase Nikoleski -

Both sculptures stem from ecological and environmental issues resulting from human activity and climate change. In ‘Fish out of Water’, the essential qualities of fish are recombined in vertical landscapes. Our interactions with fish and sea life are usually accompanied by the absence of water. This sculpture is positive in spirit and invites you to make your own interpretation