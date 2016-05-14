Previous
the knights in the hall by anniesue
the knights in the hall

Laura Ford - Blackwell - 2016
14th May 2016 14th May 16

Casablanca ace
That is striking. Why are they lying down?
March 13th, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
@casablanca I suspect they are husks - deflated remains - but I saw the exhibition in 2026 and can't precisely remember!
March 13th, 2024  
JackieR ace
They look defeated. I'll go to Bruton to see her exhibition in the summer
March 13th, 2024  
