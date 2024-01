not today

was looking back at the yot[ ] tag - I think Narayani started it in Year of the Dog 2018-19 - it doesn't appear in Year of the Rooster 2017-18 - so yotr is Year of the Rat 2020-21 - and (for me at least) Year of the Rabbit is yoftr - just as Year of the Dragon will be yoftd - as yotd is Year of the Dog 2018-19