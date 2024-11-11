Previous
Martinmas by anniesue
364 / 365

Martinmas

St Martin's Church, Bowness
Earliest parts date from before 1480, when it burnt down. Main old parts now c1483.
Not open - I didn't check - because it's the Feast Day of the saint the church is dedicated to.
It was closed of course!
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
99% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Absolutely lovely old church! Wonderful pov! Thanks for the info about it!
November 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise