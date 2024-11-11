Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
364 / 365
Martinmas
St Martin's Church, Bowness
Earliest parts date from before 1480, when it burnt down. Main old parts now c1483.
Not open - I didn't check - because it's the Feast Day of the saint the church is dedicated to.
It was closed of course!
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
1
1
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6381
photos
59
followers
22
following
99% complete
View this month »
357
358
359
360
361
362
363
364
Latest from all albums
238
1255
266
364
311
907
1256
239
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Year of the Cow (after all, an ox is not renewable) 12-02-2021 ...
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
11th November 2024 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bowness
,
st martin's church
Barb
ace
Absolutely lovely old church! Wonderful pov! Thanks for the info about it!
November 11th, 2024
