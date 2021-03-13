Sign up
Previous
Next
54 / 365
Door and Tulips
I did a pencil sketch, agonised over perspective, scale and verticals. Then inked it, dried it and started a watercolour wash.
Not all of my drawing pens are suitable for use with a wash- most irksome!!
Vikki suggested
this
as a possible subject for us. I've given it a bit of a Greek Blue twist - do tulips grow in Greece??
Irked drawer Jackie
13th March 2021
13th Mar 21
1
0
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
103
photos
19
followers
10
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Paintings
Camera
SM-T713
Taken
13th March 2021 2:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jrart
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@grammyn
@summerfield
@theredcamera
@wakelys
@serendypyty
@salza
@jacqbb
@casablanca
@monikozi
March 13th, 2021
