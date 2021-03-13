Previous
Door and Tulips by artsygang
54 / 365

Door and Tulips

I did a pencil sketch, agonised over perspective, scale and verticals. Then inked it, dried it and started a watercolour wash.

Not all of my drawing pens are suitable for use with a wash- most irksome!!

Vikki suggested this as a possible subject for us. I've given it a bit of a Greek Blue twist - do tulips grow in Greece??

Irked drawer Jackie



