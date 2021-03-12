Sign up
53 / 365
Water droplets
Trying my hand drawing water drops using graphite pencils.
Two different tutorials, two different drops. I don't like the left-hand droplet
Sally
12th March 2021
12th Mar 21
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
Photo Details
Tags
pencil
droplet
salza_art
March 12th, 2021
moni kozi
@salza
I think they are both ok. On the right hand one, i find the outline a bit too obvious. But the shading inside it is awesome! Did you also use one of those blending tools?
As for the left hand one, I would not discard it. The outside is a bit weird (I can't put my finger on what is not spot on) but the inside of this one is also very well done.
Great work
March 12th, 2021
