Migratory Musings

The Ruby-Throated Hummingbirds are incredibly active the month of August winds down. They engage in territorial, acrobatic flights of precision daily from dawn to dusk. All involved are feeding heavily, bent on draining the sugar water feeders we have hanging around the patio. No GPS needed, the change in daylight and some deep genetic message has begun the frenzied fueling before the long flights to the south, Florida for some, Mexico, Central America for others, these flying jewels will leave us soon and I shall long for their return in May 2021.