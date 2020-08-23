Previous
Migratory Musings by berelaxed
Photo 2003

Migratory Musings

The Ruby-Throated Hummingbirds are incredibly active the month of August winds down. They engage in territorial, acrobatic flights of precision daily from dawn to dusk. All involved are feeding heavily, bent on draining the sugar water feeders we have hanging around the patio. No GPS needed, the change in daylight and some deep genetic message has begun the frenzied fueling before the long flights to the south, Florida for some, Mexico, Central America for others, these flying jewels will leave us soon and I shall long for their return in May 2021.
23rd August 2020 23rd Aug 20

Betsey

I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Joan Robillard ace
How lucky you are mine stopped feeding at my feeders so I took it down I wondered if the cats scarred them away of if they are getting more food else where.
August 23rd, 2020  
