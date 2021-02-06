Take out Fried Lobster Lunch

We had a lovely sunny ride south to Plymouth. We stopped at Hearth Artisans Bread Bakery for some hand crafted bread created with the traditions of 18th-Century bread making in mind as they say on their website, made with all natural grains. Next we headed a bit further south to Wareham by the Cape Cod Canal for lunch.



We had packed trays and aprons to prepare for a picnic lunch of fried lobster in the car. Eating Fried Lobster in the car in the parking lot has become a winter pandemic tradition.The lunch was delicious, the sunny car was warm and the sky was blue, no complaints to be heard from us.



For the Record,

This day came in cold and sunny, but a bit warmer than the past week. We have a 4-7 inch quick snowstorm predicted for tomorrow.



All hands wary.

