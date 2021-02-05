Zoom Painting Group today

My painting group got together today on Zoom. We have painted together for 19 years, most of those years, every Friday. The painter with the studio we gathered in each week sold her house and moved to Florida a couple of years ago. Then we painted at another's house, once or twice a month until the pandemic hit. We will now pick up our brushes and paint again together, via Zoom. That means that I might finally finish "Cream", the Jacob Sheep I saw in Ireland in 2019 on the trails around the Doolin Cave in Western Ireland. "Cream" is for my great niece, Nora. When the sheep is finished, we'll decide on an animal for Hunter.



For the Record,

This day came in with a red sunrise and a day of heavy clouds.



All hands wary.