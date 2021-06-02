Blue Plate Special





Merry made it through her dental procedure with flying colors. She tolerated the anesthesia well and had three teeth extracted today.



Sadly, this will not be the end of extractions for the little cinnamon roll. She has a condition apparently, the most common form of dental disease in cats called, Tooth Resorption.Tooth resorption is a process by which the dentin (a hard tissue that lies beneath the enamel of the tooth) in a tooth (or teeth) erodes and eventually becomes irreparably destroyed. Over time, all areas of an affected tooth may become involved. It is a progressive disease and a very painful condition. The bottom line is that all affected teeth have to be removed. $he had three removed today and will have three more removed in 4-6 weeks, then watched closely.



I was shocked to read that this dental disease is so common in cats, 40-50% of cats or more over the age of 5 suffer and are under treated. There are a few theories about the cause, but none definitive, Abyssinians, Persians and Siamese can be more susceptible, but any cat can develop these tooth lesions.



We dealt with her skin issues first which possibly could be related to this, her teeth should have been attended to also, immediately. We haven't even had her two years.



Cats can manage without teeth, she has eaten this afternoon, and is resting and alert. We have liquid pain medicine for her pain, every 12 hours.



I was very upset at first, but knowing that she will be pain free when the affected teeth are removed is a relief. Whether this is contributing to her high liver enzymes is still unknown, hopefully her ALT level will decrease.



I'm exhausted, I have been anxious and stressed since we lost Raspberry, so these issues are of course anxiety triggers. Just knowing we have helped her once again today is comforting, if not to our pocketbook! Merry is worth every dollar.



Thanks to all for your good thoughts xxxx



For the Record,

This day came in with sun and clouds. Donna brought Hunter and Nora over to cheer us up this morning. you can see them in the extras.



All hands happy to have Merry home.