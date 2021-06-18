Merry is fed up with house repairs

She's modeling her fed up face for me, too many house repairs this year. We had our old steam radiators removed today to be cleaned and repainted. The lovely folks from New England Steamworks removed them efficiently and carefully. Four of the five weigh at least 350/400 pounds, but with two strong men and a big dolly the radiators were out the door and joining others in the truck quite quickly. They should be back by the end of August. This is the company that cleaned and saved our steam boiler this winter. We trust them.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny, a perfectly warm and breezy June day.



All hands happy to have the radiators headed for a paint job.