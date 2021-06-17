Previous
Next
Hanover Garden Club June Picnic by berelaxed
Photo 2301

Hanover Garden Club June Picnic

The weather was grand, and the setting perfect for our first in person meeting of the year. We each brought our own picnic lunch, the refreshment committee made strawberry short cake desserts and provided the beverages. It was held at a member's home with prize winning gardens and a very inviting pool. One of my childhood friends lived there before these folks bought it, so I'm very familiar with the house and woods behind. We had a lovely time and auctioned off slightly used, donated items while being entertained by the 'auctioneer' after our lunch. I bought the bowl with the lobster.
17th June 2021 17th Jun 21

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
630% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Isn't it wonderful to get together with friends
June 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise