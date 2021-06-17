Hanover Garden Club June Picnic

The weather was grand, and the setting perfect for our first in person meeting of the year. We each brought our own picnic lunch, the refreshment committee made strawberry short cake desserts and provided the beverages. It was held at a member's home with prize winning gardens and a very inviting pool. One of my childhood friends lived there before these folks bought it, so I'm very familiar with the house and woods behind. We had a lovely time and auctioned off slightly used, donated items while being entertained by the 'auctioneer' after our lunch. I bought the bowl with the lobster.