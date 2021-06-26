Previous
Lend me your ear by berelaxed
Lend me your ear

We worked in the garden all afternoon, weeding and trying to get things a bit more shipshape before the heat moves in tomorrow.

For the Record,
this day came in humid and quite warm.

All hands tired.
