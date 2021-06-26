Sign up
Photo 2310
Lend me your ear
We worked in the garden all afternoon, weeding and trying to get things a bit more shipshape before the heat moves in tomorrow.
For the Record,
this day came in humid and quite warm.
All hands tired.
26th June 2021
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
