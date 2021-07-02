Flowing Tide

The rain stopped around noon time, but it's been a chilly day with a brisk wind from the north. That's just fine for us, we've had a totally relaxing day. I took a walk in the cemetery next door to wander among the old topsy turvy stones and watch the tide coming in on the Machias River. You can see Round Island in the distance. Also visible is the point of land called Birch Point/Clark's Point, where my grandfather was born in 1896. He was the first born of the five children raised in this house. Gordon was born in his maternal grandparent's home. He was so tiny he had to be carefully and somehow safely placed in the woodstove to keep him warm.



After my walk around we had lunch and blissfully did nothing for the afternoon. Merry had her first long nap under a bed comforter, exhausted from playing and investigating. We had to have a small plug in electric fireplace on, it was chilly here after unbelievable heat. I personally prefer chilly!



For the Record,

This day came in with rain and a strong cold wind from the north. Lots of rain in the forecast, but we don't care. We just love being here again.



All hands happy.