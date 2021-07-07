Previous
Next
West Quoddy Head Light by berelaxed
Photo 2321

West Quoddy Head Light

We took a 45 minute ride today to Lubec, the easternmost town in the USA. It's the birthplace of my maternal grandmother Nora. We went to one of our favorite spots, the West Quoddy Head Lighthouse. It's situated at the tip of the South Lubec Road where Nora was born and raised. Her grandfather and great grandfather were Lighthouse Keepers there.

There are great trails around the lighthouse and an interesting boardwalk area built on an arctic bog with pitcher plants and other interesting plants native to the arctic, like Arctic Cottongrass, or Suputi and berries that look like Cloudberries I had in Sweden.

On our way back to Machiasport we stopped at Helen's Restaurant, a spot quite famous for their fish chowder and excellent food. We planned to only dine if we could eat outside and by a lucky chance they had an outside table available. It was our first restaurant meal since February of 2020. It did not disappoint, nor did the view.

For the Record,
This day came in very warm with lovely sun and a beautiful breeze.

All hands and paws happy.
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
635% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise