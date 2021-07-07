West Quoddy Head Light

We took a 45 minute ride today to Lubec, the easternmost town in the USA. It's the birthplace of my maternal grandmother Nora. We went to one of our favorite spots, the West Quoddy Head Lighthouse. It's situated at the tip of the South Lubec Road where Nora was born and raised. Her grandfather and great grandfather were Lighthouse Keepers there.



There are great trails around the lighthouse and an interesting boardwalk area built on an arctic bog with pitcher plants and other interesting plants native to the arctic, like Arctic Cottongrass, or Suputi and berries that look like Cloudberries I had in Sweden.



On our way back to Machiasport we stopped at Helen's Restaurant, a spot quite famous for their fish chowder and excellent food. We planned to only dine if we could eat outside and by a lucky chance they had an outside table available. It was our first restaurant meal since February of 2020. It did not disappoint, nor did the view.



For the Record,

This day came in very warm with lovely sun and a beautiful breeze.



All hands and paws happy.