Hawk Eye/Stink Eye

We had some sort of small insects hatch early this evening by our walkway. The air was filled with dragonflies swooping and gobbling them up. Then the swallows got into the act as well. I was watching from inside the house, through the glass storm door, it was really quite a show. Suddenly, a young hawk flew right towards me and at the last second, it changed course, landing up on the roof. I got my old Nikon and 300mm and got some photos of him in the early evening shadows. I lightened this one up so you could see his gorgeous feathers and those EYES. He hoped for a swallow, but they were too fast, instead he glared at me for a bit, then gracefully lifted off, up and away.



For the Record,

This day was too hot and humid to believe.



