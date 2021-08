Kayaking on the North River

The weather was just perfect today. We took the kayak to Scituate and put in on the tidal North River. It was absolutely gorgeous and a wonderful way to spend a Sunday afternoon.



It's a cleverly designed modular craft, easy to transport in the back of the Subaru Forester and assemble on the shore. The "Merry Martini" has been hosed down, dried and is back in the barn in 3 pieces ready for our next outing.



For the Record,

This day came in with perfect temperatures and low humidity.



All hands wary