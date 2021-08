Towering troubles

The storm is downgraded for us, but the wind and rain will still be a threat. The trees surrounding us always toweringing terrors in storms.



For the Record,

This day came in with bands of heavy rain and wind as the storm makes landfall in RI and CT. It will pass west of us, but there will be strong winds on the eastern edges of the storm. We could have power outages in our future.



All hands wary